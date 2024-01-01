Vote for the 2026 Tiny Awards Winner


Voting will close September 25th. This year’s nominees were selected from your submissions by the 2026 Selection Committee.

2026 Selection Committee

Selection Committee Celine Nguyen
Elliott Cost
Elan Ullendorff
Pirijan Ketheswaran
Matt Prebeg
Marty Bell
Kristin Merrilees
Annie Rauwerda
Tiffany Ng
Chia Amisola
Andy Baio
Alex Dobrenko
Manuel Moreale
Elle
Jana Wiese
Nick Susi
Ruby Thelot
Rusty Foster