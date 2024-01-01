Thanks for voting in the 2026 Tiny Awards
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Here are all the nominees this year as chosen by the 2026 Selection Committee.
|2026 Finalists
|Cursor Camp
|Baby Shaped Voids
|Geo Kash
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|Moth in relay
|Archive of Sino Women in Diaspora
|solarpanel.scrapthe.world
|Train Jazz
|Alive Internet Theory
|Paul Julian Brown's ipod
|Hallucinate
Voting will close September 25th. This year’s nominees were selected from your submissions by the 2026 Selection Committee.